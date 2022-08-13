Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $314.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.15. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

