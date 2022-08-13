Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

TAIPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 4,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

