Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium Company Profile

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 239,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Ternium has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

