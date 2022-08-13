Terra Reaches Market Cap of $256.77 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Terra has a market capitalization of $256.77 million and $35.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00008192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007796 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014887 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
