Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Thales has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Stories

