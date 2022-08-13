Tokemak Tops One Day Trading Volume of $563,358.00 (TOKE)

Tokemak (TOKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Tokemak coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00009006 BTC on major exchanges. Tokemak has a total market cap of $36.08 million and $563,358.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokemak has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokemak alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Tokemak Profile

Tokemak is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokemak

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol. Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokemak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokemak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokemak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokemak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokemak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.