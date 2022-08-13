Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.
TSQ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 23,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
