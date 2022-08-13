Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 191,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 7.1 %

About Trilogy Metals

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 315,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,246. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.45. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.