Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $71.74. 682,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38. Trimble has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.80.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 38.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 15,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

