Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

