Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
