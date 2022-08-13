U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

