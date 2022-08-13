USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $574,934.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $106.41 million and approximately $574,934.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003959 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,587.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00583482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00256975 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 109,324,187 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

