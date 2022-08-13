Verge 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Verge has a market capitalization of $65.21 million and $1.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00262842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,713,738 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

