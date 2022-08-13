Verso (VSO) Market Capitalization Achieves $477,910.01

Verso (VSO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $477,910.01 and approximately $26,695.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verso has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038121 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Verso Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Buying and Selling Verso
Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.