Vidulum (VDL) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Vidulum has a market cap of $644,651.20 and $345.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

