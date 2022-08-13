Virtue Poker Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.14 million and $994.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Virtue Poker Coin Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
