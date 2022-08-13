WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.82 billion.

NYSE WCC traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.24. 289,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.75.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WESCO International stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WESCO International worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

