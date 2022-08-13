Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 4.7 %

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Shares of XIN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.52. 28,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,342. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

