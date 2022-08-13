XYO Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $114.15 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,574.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00063684 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. "

