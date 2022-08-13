Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $60,553.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,525.95 or 0.99869191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00233636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00145677 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00264292 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00052425 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,324,065 coins and its circulating supply is 11,294,565 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

