ZCore Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,788.50 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $56,788.50 and approximately $390.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00119257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00023816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00266000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035192 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

