Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Tops $0.0109

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $1.52 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

