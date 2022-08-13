Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.22 billion-$8.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.67. 1,185,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.43. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

