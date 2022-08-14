1,500 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

NYSE CNI traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. The stock had a trading volume of 797,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,645. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

