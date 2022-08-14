1,623 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE LIN opened at $311.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.22 and a 200 day moving average of $303.80. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

