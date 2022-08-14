25,992 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after buying an additional 412,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $5,272,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 98,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,741,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

