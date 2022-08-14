2crazyNFT Hits Market Cap of $386,209.46 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $386,209.46 and $101,513.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013684 BTC.
2crazyNFT Coin Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
