9,500 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

