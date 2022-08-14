Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.62. 23,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

