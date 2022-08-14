Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,501.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.24 or 0.08086221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00172219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00263925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00679647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00584113 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005546 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

