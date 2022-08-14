Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

NYSE BA opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $239.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

