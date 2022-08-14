AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

