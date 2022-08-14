Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Aion has a total market cap of $23.25 million and $1.91 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,225.26 or 0.99970378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00047700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00226272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00139477 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00258136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

