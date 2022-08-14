Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 1,579.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $74,844.30 and approximately $126.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

