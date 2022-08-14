Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 39.4% in July

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE AGI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. 2,099,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $73,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

