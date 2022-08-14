Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $78.45 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00302567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00126397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00083213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

