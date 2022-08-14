America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 829,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 3.3 %

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $786.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $165.50.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

