Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Shares of ASYS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.09. 16,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

