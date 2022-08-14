Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.