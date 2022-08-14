Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 546,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

