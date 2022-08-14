Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 68.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,774,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

