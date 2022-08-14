ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ASE Technology Price Performance
ASX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 7,572,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,316. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.
ASE Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.
