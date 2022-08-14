ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 7,572,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,316. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $19,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 16.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 779,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASE Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 732,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Articles

