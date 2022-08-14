Assemble Protocol Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $31.26 million and $1.65 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,471,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,204,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.