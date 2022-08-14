Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 78.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Trading Up 1.7 %

AIZ stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.99.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.