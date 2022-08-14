Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,924. Atento has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atento will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

