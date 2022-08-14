Augur (REP) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (REP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Augur has a total market cap of $103.72 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Augur has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can now be bought for approximately $9.43 or 0.00038717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,352.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00126975 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036137 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064353 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
