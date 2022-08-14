AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,577 shares of company stock valued at $78,040,100. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AutoNation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $124.71. 399,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,129. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

