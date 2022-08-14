Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 776,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.47. 296,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.63. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

