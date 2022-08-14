Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 16,160 iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

CMDY stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.