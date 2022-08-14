Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,308. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

